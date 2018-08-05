'Murphy Brown' weighs in on MeToo movement in series return - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

'Murphy Brown' weighs in on MeToo movement in series return

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Candice Bergen attends the "Murphy Brown" panel during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Candice Bergen attends the "Murphy Brown" panel during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

By BETH HARRIS
Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - "Murphy Brown" will weigh in on the MeToo movement when the series starring Candice Bergen returns to a very different world in September.

The 13-episode reboot reunites Bergen with most of the original cast from the CBS show's initial 10-year run that ended in 1998. Once again, scripts will be inspired by current events, including the fourth episode entitled "(Hashtag) MurphyToo."

Executive producer and writer Diane English told a TV critics meeting on Sunday the episode was developed months ago and inspired by the movement against workplace sexual harassment and assault that first gained momentum last fall.

English says MeToo is a powerful movement and the show wants to do it justice.

English says she has never experienced any kind of sexual misconduct or misogyny at CBS, where CEO Leslie Moonves is under investigation for such behavior.

