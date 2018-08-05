CBS programming chief defends his turf despite Moonves probe

Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.More >>
Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.More >>
A federal judge says the Trump administration is solely responsible for reuniting hundreds of children who remain separated from their parents after being split at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
A federal judge says the Trump administration is solely responsible for reuniting hundreds of children who remain separated from their parents after being split at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other,...More >>
A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other, unknown currents.More >>