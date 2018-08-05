Alabama university grappling with housing after twister

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama university that's grappling with a housing shortage after a tornado is buying mobile homes to provide living space for students.

WBMA-TV reports that Jacksonville State University plans to use 22 mobile homes to house students this fall.

Houses and apartments were destroyed and heavily damaged when a tornado struck on March 19, helping create a housing crunch in the city.

The two-bedroom, two-bath mobile units will each house two students. A waiting list for housing includes 150 people, and the mobile homes will be assigned on a first-come, first served basis.

University President John Beehler says there's unfortunately a stigma attached to mobile homes, but he says the school has no other options.

The tornado severely damaged about two dozen buildings on campus and affected 50 more.

Information from: WBMA-TV, http://www.abc3340.com

