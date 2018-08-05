First Alert: Our hot, humid first weekend of August continues

An area of high-pressure east of the Carolinas, the traditional system known as the Bermuda High, will build strength and expand over the Southeast on Sunday. This will in effect limit afternoon thunderstorms and bring even hotter temperatures.

Any rain fall activity will be sparse and isolated in nature. Highs will range from 90-93. For the beginning of the new work week, little change is expected as the high-pressure system will still be centered over the Gulf states both Monday and Tuesday meaning more hot, humid but mostly dry weather across Central Alabama.

There will be a developing area of low pressure over the Mississippi Valley which could bring a few additional thunderstorms in Northwest Alabama Monday afternoon. Rain chances will still be limited at best with only a few isolated showers or thunderstorms during the hours of maximum afternoon heating.

The area of low pressure will strengthen as the week progresses even as the high-pressure system begins to weaken which could bring a few more rain areas by Tuesday afternoon. Still, most areas will remain dry both Monday and Tuesday.

The area of low pressure will be closer to the Tennessee Valley by Wednesday and begin entering Central Alabama leading to increasing rain chances which will spread south by Tuesday night and continue high through at least Friday. The system will continue sliding east entering next weekend but another developing area of low pressure may keep rain in our forecast both Saturday and Sunday especially during the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain near seasonal averages with humid conditions continuing for the week ahead.

