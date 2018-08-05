B'ham police investigating homicide at Southtown Apartments

The Birmingham Police Department has confirmed that they are investigating a homicide that occurred at the 900 block of 23rd St South.

According to authorities, the South Precinct responded to a shooting at 10:50 p.m. Saturday where they found an unresponsive female victim. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as Sikeisha Mitchell of Birmingham, Alabama.

Investigators were able to find witnesses at the scene and also have a suspect in custody at this time.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this case to contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.

