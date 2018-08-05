FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Increasingly hot and humid

Conditions remain warm and humid for the remainder of the weekend and into the beginning of the new work-week. A ridge of high pressure will continue to be the dominant weather system affecting Central Alabama and the entire Southeast.

Most of the region remains dry as the high-pressure centers over Georgia and Alabama this Sunday afternoon. There could still be a few showers or thunderstorms north of I-20 but these rain areas will be limited to the times of maximum afternoon heating and coverage will be limited as well.

The same weather pattern will continue into Monday with high temperatures continuing to rise and dew points near 75. Heat Index Readings will be around 100 for several hours during the afternoon. These values should stay below 105 which is the criteria for Heat Advisories; so none are expected.

The weather pattern begins to shift as mid-week approaches and an area of low pressure and accompanying cold front moves from the Great Lakes and across the Ohio Valley late Tuesday and continuing south toward the Tennessee Valley Wednesday and Thursday.

The front will reach Central Alabama by Thursday bringing increased rain chances, although the severe weather threat will likely remain north of our region. Rain chances, however, will increase especially during the afternoon and evening hours. This pattern will likely continue into next weekend before another ridge of high pressure begins to again limit rain chances by the end of next weekend.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.