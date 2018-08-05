Old-time plane crashes in Swiss Alps; casualties uncertain - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Old-time plane crashes in Swiss Alps; casualties uncertain

By GEIR MOULSON
Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) - An old-time propeller plane operated by a company that offers panoramic flights has crashed in the Swiss Alps. There was no immediate word on casualties.

Police in southeastern Graubuenden canton (state) said a several-seater plane crashed Saturday on the Piz Segnas mountain above the Swiss Alpine resort of Flims, striking the mountain's western flank about 2,540 meters (8,330 feet) above sea level. The area is popular with hikers and includes a glacier.

Police gave no information on casualties, but said Sunday they plan a news conference in the afternoon.

Ju-Air, a company based in Duebendorf, near Zurich, that offers flights with old-time Junkers Ju-52 planes, said one of its aircraft had been involved in the accident Saturday. It did not give any further information.

Swiss police confirmed that a Ju-Air plane with the registration HB-HOT was the one that crashed.

Nearly 5,000 Ju-52 planes were manufactured between 1932 and 1952. The Swiss daily Blick said the planes can accommodate 17 passengers and three crew.

Switzerland's civil aviation authority closed the airspace above the site after the crash.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

