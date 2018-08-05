Report: Angels manager Scioscia expected to step down - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Report: Angels manager Scioscia expected to step down

(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia, left, pulls starting pitcher Felix Pena, with first baseman Jefry Marte watching during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Jul... (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia, left, pulls starting pitcher Felix Pena, with first baseman Jefry Marte watching during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Jul...

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia is expected to step down at the end of this season, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Scioscia has managed the Angels since 2000 and is the longest-tenured manager in the majors. Only four managers in baseball history have managed one team for more consecutive seasons than these 19 by Scioscia.

The 59-year-old Scioscia led the Angels to a World Series title in 2002.

The Athletic's report was pinned on unidentified major league sources and surfaced late Saturday night following the Angels' 3-0 loss at Cleveland. Scioscia is under contract through the end of 2018. The Angels are 55-57 this year.

A voicemail left by The Associated Press with a media relations member traveling with the Angels was not immediately returned.

Scioscia has 1,625 career wins. The former big league catcher led the Angels to six division titles and seven playoff appearances.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Crackdown on 'bots' sweeps up people who tweet often

    Crackdown on 'bots' sweeps up people who tweet often

    Saturday, August 4 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-08-04 15:23:40 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 1:12 AM EDT2018-08-05 05:12:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...
    Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.More >>
    Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.More >>

  • Brown asks Trump for wildfire aid as state battles 17 blazes

    Brown asks Trump for wildfire aid as state battles 17 blazes

    Saturday, August 4 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-08-04 05:18:14 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-08-05 05:06:51 GMT
    (Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). A tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, California firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during a wildfire off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near L...(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). A tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, California firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during a wildfire off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near L...

    Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

    More >>

    Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

    More >>

  • Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself

    Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself

    Friday, August 3 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-08-03 16:34:52 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-08-05 05:05:15 GMT
    (Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...

    Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

    More >>

    Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly