McCullers to return to Houston for right elbow exam - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

McCullers to return to Houston for right elbow exam

(AP Photo/John McCoy). Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. delivers against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy). Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. delivers against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Los Angeles.
(AP Photo/John McCoy). Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy). Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Los Angeles.

By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Lance McCullers Jr. will head back to Houston to have his right elbow examined after leaving his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of discomfort Saturday night.

The right-hander gave up two hits in four innings, struck out five and walked two before departing with a 1-0 lead. Houston won the game 14-0.

"He came to me after his last inning and said he felt a little something," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "We really didn't like the look in his warm-up pitches so I took him out of the game."

McCullers will fly out Sunday before the series finale against the Dodgers. The Astros conclude their eight-game trip with a visit to San Francisco.

"I felt some abnormal soreness and stiffness that I wouldn't feel during the game," McCullers said. "I couldn't have felt any better to start the game, which is the most frustrating part."

McCullers was back on the mound at Dodger Stadium for the first time since starting Game 7 of last year's World Series, when the Astros beat Los Angeles.

He has lost three of his last four starts and is 11-7 with a 4.06 ERA.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/ap_sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Facebook page's removal angers Washington protest organizers

    Facebook page's removal angers Washington protest organizers

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-08-02 04:43:51 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 2:52 AM EDT2018-08-05 06:52:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...
    CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social...More >>
    CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.More >>

  • Crackdown on 'bots' sweeps up people who tweet often

    Crackdown on 'bots' sweeps up people who tweet often

    Saturday, August 4 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-08-04 15:23:40 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 2:52 AM EDT2018-08-05 06:52:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...
    Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.More >>
    Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.More >>

  • Brown asks Trump for wildfire aid as state battles 17 blazes

    Brown asks Trump for wildfire aid as state battles 17 blazes

    Saturday, August 4 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-08-04 05:18:14 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 2:51 AM EDT2018-08-05 06:51:30 GMT
    (Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). A tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, California firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during a wildfire off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near L...(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). A tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, California firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during a wildfire off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near L...

    Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

    More >>

    Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly