Houston's McCullers leaves game with elbow discomfort - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Houston's McCullers leaves game with elbow discomfort

(AP Photo/John McCoy). Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. delivers against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy). Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. delivers against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Los Angeles.
(AP Photo/John McCoy). Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy). Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. left a game against the Dodgers because of right elbow discomfort.

The right-hander gave up two hits in four innings, struck out five and walked two before departing Saturday night.

The Astros were leading 1-0 when McCullers walked off while pointing to his right arm.

They added four runs in the sixth to take a 5-0 lead.

McCullers was back on the mound at Dodger Stadium for the first time since starting Game 7 of last year's World Series, when the Astros beat Los Angeles.

He had lost his previous three starts.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/ap_sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Crackdown on 'bots' sweeps up people who tweet often

    Crackdown on 'bots' sweeps up people who tweet often

    Saturday, August 4 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-08-04 15:23:40 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 1:12 AM EDT2018-08-05 05:12:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...
    Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.More >>
    Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.More >>

  • Brown asks Trump for wildfire aid as state battles 17 blazes

    Brown asks Trump for wildfire aid as state battles 17 blazes

    Saturday, August 4 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-08-04 05:18:14 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-08-05 05:06:51 GMT
    (Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). A tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, California firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during a wildfire off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near L...(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). A tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, California firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during a wildfire off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near L...

    Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

    More >>

    Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

    More >>

  • Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself

    Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself

    Friday, August 3 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-08-03 16:34:52 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-08-05 05:05:15 GMT
    (Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...

    Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

    More >>

    Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly