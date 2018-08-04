Indonesia returning yacht at center of Malaysia graft probe - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Indonesia returning yacht at center of Malaysia graft probe

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - Indonesia is returning a luxury yacht allegedly bought with funds stolen from a Malaysian state investment company after a monthslong legal battle, a police official said Sunday,

The $250 million Equanimity is on its way to a border location where it will be transferred to Malaysia, said Daniel Silitonga, deputy director of economic crimes at Indonesia's national police. He said the yacht is currently near Batam island close to Singapore, but declined to say when or where the transfer will happen.

Indonesian police working with the FBI seized the yacht off Bali in February but faced a legal challenge from a Cayman Islands company registered as its owner.

The U.S. Justice Department, one of several foreign agencies investigating the alleged multibillion dollar looting of the 1MDB state fund by associates of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, had listed the yacht among the assets it could seize and sell to recover stolen funds.

"We will hand over the yacht soon," Silitonga said. "Special arrangements have been made by the two countries based on good relations."

At the time of the seizure, Malaysia was not cooperating with international investigations into 1MDB. But the massive corruption scandal in May led to the electoral defeat of Najib, who is now facing charges.

Malaysian and international authorities want to question Malaysian financier Jho Low, who the Justice Department alleges was a key figure in the theft and international laundering of $4.5 billion from 1MDB.

Low, who has so far evaded investigators, issued a statement through his U.S. attorney on Sunday, protesting the handover of the yacht.

"Actions like this make it increasingly clear that there is no jurisdiction where the issues in this case can be subject to a fair hearing, thanks to a global media circus fueled by politically motivated parties whose aim is to convict Mr. Low in the public arena," the statement said.

The Equanimity's lavish amenities include a helicopter landing pad, plunge pool, gymnasium and a cinema.

It was built in 2014 by the Dutch yacht manufacturer Oceano, which received detailed instructions from Low about its outfitting, according to the Justice Department's asset recovery case.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself

    Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself

    Friday, August 3 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-08-03 16:34:52 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 12:29 AM EDT2018-08-05 04:29:21 GMT
    (Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...

    Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

    More >>

    Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

    More >>

  • Brown asks Trump for wildfire aid as state battles 17 blazes

    Brown asks Trump for wildfire aid as state battles 17 blazes

    Saturday, August 4 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-08-04 05:18:14 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 12:29 AM EDT2018-08-05 04:29:17 GMT
    (Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). A tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, California firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during a wildfire off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near L...(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). A tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, California firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during a wildfire off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near L...

    Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

    More >>

    Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

    More >>

  • Las Vegas gunman became unstable but didn't raise suspicions

    Las Vegas gunman became unstable but didn't raise suspicions

    Friday, August 3 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-08-03 15:39:22 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-08-05 04:28:54 GMT
    (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...
    Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.More >>
    Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly