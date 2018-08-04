5 tips for overcoming back-to-school jitters

Starting a new school year can be exciting, but it can also be stressful.
Students 10 years and younger are more likely to experience first-day jitters, but there's no age limit on the anxiety.
We spoke with Dr. Josh Klapow about ways to overcome this anxiety. Here are some tips for things to do before the first day of school:
1. Rehearse the commute
2. Visit the classroom
3. Start the school routine now
4. Celebrate the night before
5. Keep your emotions in check
