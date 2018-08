Bessemer police have arrested a suspect in connection to a home invasion on Aug. 1.

An 18-year-old male was shot multiple times inside his home in the 500 block of 7th Street South.

Bessemer police have identified the suspect as 19-year-old De'Markis Ishmael Jenkins.

Police say Jenkins was arrested on first-degree burglary and attempted murder charges.

Jenkins is being held on a $120,000 bond.

