18-year-old shot in Bessemer home invasion, investigation underway

Bessemer police are searching for a suspect in a home invasion on August 1.
An 18-year-old male was shot multiple times inside his home in the 500 block of 7th Street South. An eye witness observed a silver Malibu with tinted windows and a T&M tag leave the scene around noon.
If you have any information, call the Bessemer Police Department at 205-425-2411 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 205-428-3541.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.