18-year-old shot in Bessemer home invasion, investigation underway

Bessemer police are searching for a suspect in a home invasion on August 1.

An 18-year-old male was shot multiple times inside his home in the 500 block of 7th Street South. An eye witness observed a silver Malibu with tinted windows and a T&M tag leave the scene around noon.

If you have any information, call the Bessemer Police Department at 205-425-2411 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 205-428-3541.

