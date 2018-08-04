J-P: Expect lower rain chances Sunday

Sunday will be drier with highs reaching the lower 90s during the afternoon. The best chance for rain will come after 2 p.m. with most places staying dry. As always, if you hear thunder, make sure you remain indoors because of the dangers associated with lightning.

Monday should be mostly sunny, hot and dry. There is no severe storms in the forecast. Rain chances will be around 20 percent during the afternoon. The storm chances will gradually increase to around 40 percent for most afternoons next week. Please make sure to have the WBRC First Alert weather app with you at all times to track the rain and receive any weather alerts for your area.

Back-to-school forecast: The mornings should be dry with rain and thunderstorms chances the highest after 3 p.m. and through the early evening. Expect highs in the lower 90s with the heat index near 100. The best chances will rain will come Thursday and Friday.

