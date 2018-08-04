Teenager suspected of damaging Blount Co. covered bridge identif - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Teenager suspected of damaging Blount Co. covered bridge identified

(Source: Blount Co. Sheriff's/Facebook) (Source: Blount Co. Sheriff's/Facebook)
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

With the publics help, the Blount County Sheriff's Department identified two teenagers suspected of damaging a covered bridge.

The two boys pictured are believed to have caused damage to the Horton Mill covered bridge on Saturday.

Authorities say it appears they were traveling in a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck.

If you have any information, please call Blount County Sheriff's Department at 205-625-4127.

