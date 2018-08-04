Teenager suspected of damaging Blount Co. covered bridge identified

With the publics help, the Blount County Sheriff's Department identified two teenagers suspected of damaging a covered bridge.
The two boys pictured are believed to have caused damage to the Horton Mill covered bridge on Saturday.
Authorities say it appears they were traveling in a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck.
If you have any information, please call Blount County Sheriff's Department at 205-625-4127.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.