Teenager suspected of damaging Blount Co. covered bridge identified

With the publics help, the Blount County Sheriff's Department identified two teenagers suspected of damaging a covered bridge.

The two boys pictured are believed to have caused damage to the Horton Mill covered bridge on Saturday.

Authorities say it appears they were traveling in a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck.

If you have any information, please call Blount County Sheriff's Department at 205-625-4127.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.