Help needed identifying teenagers suspected of damaging Blount Co. covered bridge

The Blount County Sheriff's Department are asking the public for help identifying two teenagers.
The two boys pictured are believed to have caused damage to the Horton Mill covered bridge on Saturday.
Authorities say it appears they were traveling in a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck.
If you have any information, please call Blount County Sheriff's Department at 205-625-4127.
