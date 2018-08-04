Clanton PD investigating fatal hit-and-run

Clanton police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened Friday night.

Authorities say the incident happened in the 1600 block of 7th Street South. Responders found the deceased victim lying in the roadway upon arrival.

Tonya Sherre Anderson, 35, has been identified as the victim.

The ongoing investigation has led authorities to believe the incident was accidental and the driver might be unaware that the victim was struck.

Police say they've pulled surveillance footage for multiple locations in the area and it's believed a newer four-door Chevrolet dually truck pulling a trailer was the vehicle involved. The trailer had a pickup truck and race car on the back.

If you have any information, please contact Clanton police at 205-755-1194.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.