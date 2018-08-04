Patrick Stewart to reprise 'Star Trek' role in new series - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Patrick Stewart to reprise 'Star Trek' role in new series

(AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File). FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 file photo, Actor Patrick Stewart attends a press conference for the film 'Logan' at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. Patrick Stewart is boldly going where he’s bee... (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File). FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 file photo, Actor Patrick Stewart attends a press conference for the film 'Logan' at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. Patrick Stewart is boldly going where he’s bee...

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Patrick Stewart is boldly going where he's been before - "Star Trek."

CBS All Access said Saturday Stewart has been tapped to headline a new "Star Trek" series, reprising his "Star Trek: New Generation" character, Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

The new series is not a "New Generation" reboot but will tell the story of the next chapter of Picard's life. No title or air date was revealed.

Stewart headlined his "Star Trek" series for seven seasons and portrayed Picard in the movies "Star Trek Generations" (1994), "Star Trek: First Contact" (1996), "Star Trek: Insurrection" (1998) and "Star Trek: Nemesis" (2002).

In a statement, Stewart says he thought his "Star Trek" days "had run its natural course" so he considers it a delightful surprise to be playing Picard again.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Brown asks Trump for wildfire aid as state battles 17 blazes

    Brown asks Trump for wildfire aid as state battles 17 blazes

    Saturday, August 4 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-08-04 05:18:14 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 9:15 PM EDT2018-08-05 01:15:49 GMT
    (Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). A tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, California firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during a wildfire off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near L...(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). A tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, California firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during a wildfire off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near L...

    Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

    More >>

    Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

    More >>

  • Crackdown on 'bots' sweeps up people who tweet often

    Crackdown on 'bots' sweeps up people who tweet often

    Saturday, August 4 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-08-04 15:23:40 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 9:15 PM EDT2018-08-05 01:15:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...
    Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.More >>
    Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.More >>

  • Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself

    Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself

    Friday, August 3 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-08-03 16:34:52 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 8:59 PM EDT2018-08-05 00:59:14 GMT
    (Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...

    Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

    More >>

    Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly