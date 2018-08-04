Go Baby Go Birmingham group builds electric car for kids

Children needing help to walk or stand on their own gained a little more independence thanks to some volunteers from UAB.

Members of Go Baby Go Birmingham built electric cars for kids with disabilities. The group is made up of physical therapy and engineering students.

Saturday’s workshop allowed them to combine their skills to help kids who can’t walk. That added mobility helps disabled children with their cognitive skills and social development.

“Cause I was asking for one for a year. Why did you want to get one? Cause I really needed one. What are you going to do with it? Drive it," 5-year-old Donovan Ellis said.

The cars are designed for the kids’ specific needs. Families got to take the electric cars home after they were built.

