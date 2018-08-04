Auburn Fan Day to be held Saturday

She beat Pepperdine's Ashley Lahey 6-4, 6-2 Monday in North Carolina. Hartono is the first player in Rebel women's tennis history to win the NCAA Championship.More >>
She beat Pepperdine's Ashley Lahey 6-4, 6-2 Monday in North Carolina. Hartono is the first player in Rebel women's tennis history to win the NCAA Championship.More >>
Stadium cup sodas, which were previously in the $5-7 range, will now cost $3 for a 22-ounce and $4 for a 44-ounce. Bottled water in the 20-ounce size has been slashed in half from $4 to $2. Hot dogs, nacho trays and soft pretzels have been reduced by $3, going from $5 to $2.More >>
Stadium cup sodas, which were previously in the $5-7 range, will now cost $3 for a 22-ounce and $4 for a 44-ounce. Bottled water in the 20-ounce size has been slashed in half from $4 to $2. Hot dogs, nacho trays and soft pretzels have been reduced by $3, going from $5 to $2.More >>
Mississippi State beat Ole Miss 7-5 Sunday afternoon to win their weekend series two game to one. The Bulldogs are now 17-16 for the season while the Rebels are 27-6.More >>
Mississippi State beat Ole Miss 7-5 Sunday afternoon to win their weekend series two game to one. The Bulldogs are now 17-16 for the season while the Rebels are 27-6.More >>
More than a few Bulldog fans were on campus Monday afternoon to see their maroon and white heroes. MSU suffered a heartbreaking loss Sunday night in the national championship game.More >>
More than a few Bulldog fans were on campus Monday afternoon to see their maroon and white heroes. MSU suffered a heartbreaking loss Sunday night in the national championship game.More >>
Mississippi State officially announced the resignation of Andy Cannizaro as the Bulldog's head baseball coach Tuesday morning.More >>
Mississippi State officially announced the resignation of Andy Cannizaro as the Bulldog's head baseball coach Tuesday morning.More >>
Scheduled for Aug. 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., fans will have the opportunity to meet their favorite student-athletes and coaches from across Auburn Athletics.More >>
Scheduled for Aug. 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., fans will have the opportunity to meet their favorite student-athletes and coaches from across Auburn Athletics.More >>
College football returned Friday as fall camp began at several schools around the SEC, including Auburn. They took the field for their first practice open to the media on the Plains Friday afternoon.More >>
College football returned Friday as fall camp began at several schools around the SEC, including Auburn. They took the field for their first practice open to the media on the Plains Friday afternoon.More >>
The Auburn Tigers made a big announcement Friday with regards to its athletics department.More >>
The Auburn Tigers made a big announcement Friday with regards to its athletics department.More >>
Auburn football began fall practice Friday afternoon. The defending SEC West champions practiced in shells for about two hours.More >>
Auburn football began fall practice Friday afternoon. The defending SEC West champions practiced in shells for about two hours.More >>
By The Associated PressMore >>
By The Associated PressMore >>
A strong point of Auburn's football team last season was the defense so why do people still think they're underrared?More >>
A strong point of Auburn's football team last season was the defense so why do people still think they're underrared?More >>
All week teams from the SEC traveled to Atlanta for the annual Media Days.More >>
All week teams from the SEC traveled to Atlanta for the annual Media Days.More >>
The Auburn Tigers are no stranger to opening their season with a big name opponent as of late.More >>
The Auburn Tigers are no stranger to opening their season with a big name opponent as of late.More >>
Wednesday, Nick Saban and Gus Malzahn were named to the preseason watch list for the 2018 Dodd Trophy.More >>
Wednesday, Nick Saban and Gus Malzahn were named to the preseason watch list for the 2018 Dodd Trophy.More >>
The Southeastern Conference Media Days are less than a week away and on Wednesday, a full list of players representing their schools was released.More >>
The Southeastern Conference Media Days are less than a week away and on Wednesday, a full list of players representing their schools was released.More >>