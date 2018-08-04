Auburn Fan Day to be held Saturday

Auburn's annual Fan Day on the Plains is coming up. Scheduled for Aug. 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., fans will have the opportunity to meet their favorite student-athletes and coaches from across Auburn Athletics.

Held, at the Indoor Practice Facility, located behind the Auburn Athletics Complex, and Watson Field House, doors will open at 3:15 p.m. for fans to begin filing in. Fans can get to the facility from the Bear-Eaves-Memorial as access from Donahue Drive will be closed.

In the Indoor Practice Facility fans will find the 2018 Auburn football team. Seniors will be on the west end at assigned tables. The offensive underclassmen will be on the east end of the field. Quarterbacks can also be found on the east end. Entrances will be marked.

Head football coach Gus Malzahn will be on the bottom floor of the Auburn Athletic Complex. Aubie, cheerleaders and Tiger Paws will be in the Watson Fieldhouse.

The volleyball, equestrian and soccer teams will also be in the Indoor Practice Facility.

Posters for each of the above fall sports teams will be available as well as a 2018 Auburn Football media guide and live sports radios for the upcoming season.

For the convenience of others, the athletics department asks that fans only bring one item to be signed.

Fans attending Fan Day will be eligible to receive a promo code flyer to attend the either the Alabama State game Sept. 8 for $25 and the Liberty game Nov. 17 for $20.

