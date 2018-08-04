Victim of fatal stabbing at B'ham furniture store identified

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide that happened at a local furniture store.

Police say they received a report of a man stabbed at Birmingham Wholesale Furniture in the 2200 block of 2nd Ave. South.

Authorities say the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Ladaniel Willis, and the suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Wesley Conor.

Willis was transported to UAB where he later died.

Police say Conor left the scene prior to their arrival. A murder warrant has been obtained against him.

Conor is currently in the Jefferson County Jail.

Authorities continue to investigate.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.