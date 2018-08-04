B'ham police investigating fatal stabbing at furniture store

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide that happened at a local furniture store.
Police say they received a report of a man stabbed at Birmingham Wholesale Furniture in the 2200 block of 2nd Ave. South.
The victim was transported to UAB and later died.
Police say the suspect left the scene prior to their arrival.
This story is developing.
