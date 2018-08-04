Experts on Russian author Solzhenitsyn to gather in Vermont - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Experts on Russian author Solzhenitsyn to gather in Vermont

LYNDON, Vt. (AP) - Experts from across the world will be meeting in Vermont to discuss the writings and the impact of the late Russian author and dissident Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn.

The Reading Solzhenitsyn conference will be held Sept. 7 and 8 at the Lyndon campus of Northern Vermont University.

It is believed to be the only conference in the United States that will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Solzhenitsyn's birth.

The event is being organized by Alexandre Strokanov, who teaches history at the Lyndon campus.

The event will bring together Solzhenitsyn scholars from China, Russia and the United States.

Solzhenitsyn, who wrote about life in the Soviet Union, won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1970.He lived in Cavendish, Vermont, from 1976 to 1994. He died in Moscow in 2008.

