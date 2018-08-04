Jalen Hurts on Alabama QB battle: 'No one asked me how I felt'

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts spoke out about the Tide's quarterback battle between him and Tua Tagovailoa Saturday during the Tide's media day.

Hurts didn't hold anything back and gave his personal view on how the battle has been playing out since the Tide beat Georgia for win the national championship in January. Hurts was replaced by backup QB Tua Tagovailoa during the game.

The full interview can be viewed above.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.