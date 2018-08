The Latest: Lots of jerseys, college teammates out for T.O.

(Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP). Brian Dawkins receives his gold jacket from his presenter, Troy Vincent, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018.

(Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP). Ray Lewis reacts after receiving his gold jacket during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018.

(Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP). The 2018 Class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame poses during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Enshrinee's Gold Jacket Dinner on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Canton, Ohio. From left are Brian D...

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Molly Cooper, left, sits with her children Sidney, 2, center, and Clarke, 8, as they wait for former wide receiver Terrell Owens to deliver his NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame speech on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Chattanooga, Te...

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Reyad Rasul, of Columbus, Ohio, right, wears a Terrell Owens jersey as he waits for the former wide receiver to deliver his NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame speech on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Rasul was planni...

The Latest on Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions Saturday in Canton, Ohio, and Terrell Owens' separate celebration in Chattanooga, Tennessee (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

Terrell Owens will look out and see lots of his No. 81 jerseys in the stands at McKenzie Arena when he makes his personal induction speech for the Pro Football Hall of Fame at his alma mater.

His No. 81 shirts from Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dallas are scattered around the arena where Owens played basketball while at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He played on two NCAA Tournament teams along with playing football and running track.

Johnny Taylor, the 17th pick overall by Orlando in the 1997 NBA Draft, is among the former teammates on hand for Owens' moment.

Taylor says he was a little surprised Owens decided not go to Canton. But Taylor says that's what he loves about T.O.: The man always does things his way. Taylor is excited that Owens is doing this in the city and at the university where he played. Taylor says that speaks volumes to the person Owens is even if other people think differently.

Three of Owens' college coaches are due to speak at the ceremony: former Chattanooga receivers coach Frankie DeBusk, former basketball coach Mack McCarthy, and former football coach Buddy Green. From the NFL, Owens has two former position coaches here in Larry Kirksey and Ray Sherman.

- Teresa M. Walker reporting from Chattanooga.

2:20 p.m.

Renee Davis of Philadelphia is exactly where she wants to be for the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremonies. She's in Chattanooga for Terrell Owens and not in Canton where she had tickets for this year's inductions.

Davis says she bought those tickets to see Owens. When the mercurial Owens announced he would be at his alma mater Saturday and not Canton, Davis sold those tickets and planned her trip to Tennessee. She is wearing Owens' No. 80 jersey from playing for Chattanooga that she has had since he was a rookie with San Francisco.

She was through the doors a minute after they opened at McKenzie Arena. Davis says she's hoping for an autograph and selfie with the man she sees as the best NFL wide receiver ever.

Joe Stukes of Nashville arrived two hours before the doors opened. A Dallas fan, Stukes is wearing Owens' No. 81 Cowboys jersey and says the decision to speak in Tennessee gives him the chance to see Owens' Hall of Fame speech in person.

- AP Pro Football Writer Teresa M. Walker reporting from Chattanooga, Tennessee.

11 a.m.

Seven members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2018 will be on hand Saturday night in Canton for the induction festivities, along with more than 20,000 fans.

About 600 miles away in Chattanooga, the eighth new Hall of Famer, Terrell Owens, will be doing his own thing. Again.

Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, Brian Dawkins, Brian Urlacher, Jerry Kramer, Robert Brazile and Bobby Beathard will be at Tom Benson Stadium for the festivities. Expect some rousing speeches, plenty of hugging and lots of tears - Dawkins, for one, has guaranteed the crying. He and Brazile had wet eyes Friday night when they got their gold jackets at a dinner.

Owens has made the unprecedented move of deciding not to attend the inductions at the Canton shrine. He'll have an event at the college he attended.

Dawkins, who played two seasons with Owens in Philadelphia, says: "That's T.O." He says he's "disappointed" the wide receiver won't be on hand, saying, "I would love for him to be here."

