One person killed in Cullman wreck

Authorities have confirmed that a driver died in a single vehicle loss in Cullman earlier today.

Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, David Andrew Hays of Vinemont was killed when the 2010 Honda Odyssey he was driving went off the road, struck a tree, and then overturned.

Hays was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred five miles north of Cullman on County Road 1435.

