Bike-sharing service to launch Aug. 15 in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Mobile will launch its downtown bicycle-sharing service on Aug. 15.

Al.com reports the launch date means that rental bikes should be readily available during the Aug. 25 Dauphin Street Beer Festival, which serves as an informal kickoff for the downtown entertainment district's busy fall season, and the Ten Sixty Five music festival on Oct. 5-6.

Back in March, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced a partnership with the company LimeBike, now known as Lime. Stimpson and company representatives said the service would launch in the summer, after local staff and other resources such as warehouse space were worked out.

The plan calls for the first 500 bikes to be distributed downtown and on the University of South Alabama campus.

