Family aims to continue operating Alabama greyhound tracks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The family of a businessman and long-time gambling advocate who died this year says it plans to continue operating the dog racing tracks he owned.

The general manager of the Birmingham Race Course said recently that Milton McGregor's family intends to continue operating that track and VictoryLand in Macon County.

The Birmingham track and VictoryLand offer live greyhound racing and allow wagering on horse races via simulcasting.

Al.com reports that McGregor tried to expand into electronic bingo and installed the machines at VictoryLand. That prompted the state attorney general's office to raid the Macon County location in 2013.

