7 new Hall members in Canton, 1 doing own thing elsewhere - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

7 new Hall members in Canton, 1 doing own thing elsewhere

(Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP). The 2018 Class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame poses during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Enshrinee's Gold Jacket Dinner on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Canton, Ohio. From left are Brian D... (Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP). The 2018 Class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame poses during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Enshrinee's Gold Jacket Dinner on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Canton, Ohio. From left are Brian D...
(Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP). Ray Lewis reacts after receiving his gold jacket during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP). Ray Lewis reacts after receiving his gold jacket during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018.
(Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP). Brian Dawkins receives his gold jacket from his presenter, Troy Vincent, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP). Brian Dawkins receives his gold jacket from his presenter, Troy Vincent, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018.
(Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP). Brian Urlacher waves to the crowd after receiving his gold jacket during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. (Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP). Brian Urlacher waves to the crowd after receiving his gold jacket during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018.
(Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP). NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and David Baker, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, applaud after Jerry Kramer received his gold jacket from his presenter and daughter, Alicia Kramer, during t... (Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP). NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and David Baker, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, applaud after Jerry Kramer received his gold jacket from his presenter and daughter, Alicia Kramer, during t...

By The Associated Press

Seven members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2018 will be on hand Saturday night in Canton, Ohio, for the induction festivities, along with more than 20,000 fans.

About 600 miles away in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the eighth new Hall of Famer, Terrell Owens, will be doing his own thing. Again.

Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, Brian Dawkins, Brian Urlacher, Jerry Kramer, Robert Brazile and Bobby Beathard will be at Tom Benson Stadium for the festivities. Expect some rousing speeches, plenty of hugging and lots of tears - Dawkins, for one, has guaranteed the crying. He and Brazile had wet eyes Friday night when they got their gold jackets at a dinner.

Owens has made the unprecedented move of deciding not to attend the inductions at the Canton shrine. He'll have an event at the college he attended.

Dawkins, who played two seasons with Owens in Philadelphia, says: "That's T.O." He says he's "disappointed" the wide receiver won't be on hand, saying, "I would love for him to be here."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Immigrant parents fight chaotic system for their children

    Immigrant parents fight chaotic system for their children

    Friday, August 3 2018 1:29 PM EDT2018-08-03 17:29:26 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-08-04 15:58:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman). In this July 26, 2018 photo, Evelyn Zepeda cares for a four-year-old boy at her home in Austin, Texas. The boy's adoptive mother and Zepeda's biological mother, Josefina Ortiz Corrales, remains in an immigration detention c...(AP Photo/Stephen Spillman). In this July 26, 2018 photo, Evelyn Zepeda cares for a four-year-old boy at her home in Austin, Texas. The boy's adoptive mother and Zepeda's biological mother, Josefina Ortiz Corrales, remains in an immigration detention c...
    The U.S. government's confusing and improvised system to reunite immigrant families it separated at the border has left hundreds of parents in limbo.More >>
    The U.S. government's confusing and improvised system to reunite immigrant families it separated at the border has left hundreds of parents in limbo.More >>

  • Weather to bring renewed fire danger to Northern California

    Weather to bring renewed fire danger to Northern California

    Saturday, August 4 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-08-04 05:18:14 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-08-04 15:49:16 GMT
    (Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). A tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, California firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during a wildfire off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near L...(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). A tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, California firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during a wildfire off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near L...

    Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

    More >>

    Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

    More >>

  • Report: Trump commission did not find widespread voter fraud

    Report: Trump commission did not find widespread voter fraud

    Saturday, August 4 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-08-04 15:38:36 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-08-04 15:48:43 GMT
    Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.More >>
    Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly