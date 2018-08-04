Gunshot victim transported from the Lyric Theater dies

Police have confirmed that the man who was transported from outside of the Lyric Theater has died.

The man was found near the Lyric Theater at 18th Street North and 3rd Avenue North. However, police say the shooting occurred at a different location and the victim was driven to where he was found.

A family member was transporting the victim to the hospital when they stopped for assistance outside of the Lyric. Medics transported the victim to UAB Hospital where he died hours later.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Brandon Lewis.

Police have confirmed that the victim was involved in an altercation with unknown suspects. Police do not have a motive and do not know have information on the suspects at this time.

Police are requesting anyone who has information pertaining to the case to contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 254-7777.

