FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A steamy Saturday afternoon

A persistent South/Southwesterly wind flow will continue to pump moisture from the Gulf north across Alabama during the remainder of the weekend.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will begin developing in South Alabama and spread north during the remainder of Saturday. Most of the rainfall activity will be heat-driven and dissipate during the overnight hours.

The weather pattern will continue tomorrow with slightly lower rain chances on average across Central Alabama. We begin the new work-week with more warm, humid conditions and rain chances again limited to scattered afternoon/early evening showers or thunderstorms.

The building ridge of high pressure will continue limiting rain chances until another system approaches from the north. In the meantime, rain coverage will be limited for the next several days and with high dew points and temperatures approaching 95 by Monday afternoon, and Heat Index Readings will be near 100 in the afternoon.

It is unlikely those readings will reach or top 105 which is the criteria for a Heat Advisory so none is in effect at this time. As to the next area of low pressure and accompanying cold front, this system will move out of the Plains States beginning Tuesday night and continuing toward Alabama Wednesday and spread across the state Thursday.

The system does not appear overly strong at this time as the main area of disturbed weather will remain to the north. We will, however, see increasing rain chances for the second half of the week, again primarily in the afternoon and early evening but the severe weather risk still appears low. Rain chances will remain above normal through next Saturday.

