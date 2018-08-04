Charles Manson painting contains the cult leader's ashes, museum owner says

Zak Bagans' Haunted Museum in Las Vegas is displaying an artwork depicting Charles Manson – which the museum owner said features Manson's ashes. (Source: KSNV via CNN)

LAS VEGAS (KSNV/CNN) – A Las Vegas museum features Charles Manson's ashes in a work of art, according to the museum owner.

The painting at Zak Bagans' Haunted Museum depicts the infamous cult leader.

It's in a room full of items that belonged to serial killers.

Museum owner Zack Bagans said some people can't look the painting in the eye.

"This is the notorious blood painting with Charles Manson's actual ashes in his eyeballs," Bagans said.

He called it the "blood painting" because it's made with the blood of the artist – according to Bagans.

Bagans, who also hosts the show "Ghost Adventures" on the Travel Channel, is fond of collecting dark memorabilia like the Manson painting.

He explained how he claims to know the painting actually contains Manson's ashes.

"My people were there at the funeral and my people saw what went down. So, I know exactly who had the ashes and let them blow in the wind," Bagans said.

Manson led a cult responsible for several gruesome murders in the 1960s. He died last year while serving a life sentence.

