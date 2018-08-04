More showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon

High pressure will grow stronger over the Southeast Saturday but rain chances will remain over the region with a continued southerly wind flow with the best chances for rain will remain to our south.

Conditions will continue to be hot and humid for the end of the weekend and into the beginning of the new work-week. The moisture content will remain high over the region as the southerly winds continue to bring more and more moisture from the Gulf.

By Monday winds will become more westerly, but isolated to scattered shower/thunderstorm chances will continue, especially during the afternoon and early evening when the heat lends itself to increasing instability which will spawn more rain chances which diminish overnight.

A few weekend storms could bring gusty winds and localized periods of heavy rain as is typical for the season. In addition with high dew points and temperatures reaching the 90-93 degree range, heat index values will approach 100 in some areas but should remain below Heat Advisory levels.

There may also be areas of patchy fog, especially in the areas which receive late afternoon or early evening rain. An area of low pressure will strengthen to the north and west and circulation around this system will likely increase rain chances in the Southeast and bring more thunderstorm development for the second half of the week.

The system will likely stall over the region Thursday and Friday leading to a wet period over Central Alabama through Friday although the increased cloud and rain coverage will limit afternoon highs to near the 90-degree mark. Lows will be seasonal, near 70.

