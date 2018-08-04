'Maine Sea Goddess' said she was forced to resign over pot post

Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.More >>
US employers add a modest 157,000 jobs in July, unemployment rate falls to 3.9 percent.More >>
Apple has become the world's first company to be valued at $1 trillion, the financial fruit of tasteful technology that has redefined society since two mavericks named Steve started the company 42 years ago.More >>
Taylor Hamlin was crowned the 2018 Maine Sea Goddess at the Maine Lobster Festival. She said the festival took her crown away the very next day because of social media posts.More >>
