Ai Weiwei says China authorities raze his Beijing studio - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ai Weiwei says China authorities raze his Beijing studio

BEIJING (AP) - Chinese artist Ai Weiwei says authorities have begun razing his Beijing studio.

The frequent government critic says on his Instagram account the demolition began Friday without prior notice and posted videos of an excavator smashing the windows of his "Zuoyou" studio.

The studio in the northeast Beijing suburbs has been Ai's primary work space since 2006, although his has mostly been based in Europe in recent years.

It's unclear whether the demolition is targeting Ai. Beijing authorities have demolished large swaths of the suburbs in the past year in a building safety campaign, typically giving at least several days' notice.

Ai, who has called attention to human rights violations and government corruption in China, was held for more than two months in 2011 on alleged tax evasion.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Report: Trump commission did not find widespread voter fraud

    Report: Trump commission did not find widespread voter fraud

    Friday, August 3 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-08-03 21:02:37 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-08-04 04:39:43 GMT
    President Trump's voting commission had no evidence of widespread voter fraud, Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said. (Source: CNN)President Trump's voting commission had no evidence of widespread voter fraud, Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said. (Source: CNN)

    Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.

    More >>

    Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.

    More >>

  • Las Vegas gunman became unstable but didn't raise suspicions

    Las Vegas gunman became unstable but didn't raise suspicions

    Friday, August 3 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-08-03 15:39:22 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 12:38 AM EDT2018-08-04 04:38:46 GMT
    (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...
    Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.More >>
    Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.More >>

  • Judge says reuniting families is government's sole burden

    Judge says reuniting families is government's sole burden

    Friday, August 3 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-08-03 21:37:10 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 12:38 AM EDT2018-08-04 04:38:23 GMT
    A federal judge says the Trump administration is solely responsible for reuniting hundreds of children who remain separated from their parents after being split at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
    A federal judge says the Trump administration is solely responsible for reuniting hundreds of children who remain separated from their parents after being split at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly