Man suffers life-threatening injuries in B'ham shooting

Gunshot wounds left a man with life-threatening injuries, Birmingham police say.
The man was found near the Lyric Theater at 18th Street North and 3rd Avenue North. However, police say the shooting occurred at a different location and the victim was driven to where he was found.
Police say the man was taken to UAB with life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.