Man suffers life-threatening injuries in B'ham shooting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in B'ham shooting

(Source: Margie Gunter/WBRC) (Source: Margie Gunter/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Gunshot wounds left a man with life-threatening injuries, Birmingham police say.

The man was found near the Lyric Theater at 18th Street North and 3rd Avenue North. However, police say the shooting occurred at a different location and the victim was driven to where he was found.

Police say the man was taken to UAB with life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly