Jessica Lange to return to 'American Horror Story' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jessica Lange to return to 'American Horror Story'

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Sarah Paulson participates in the "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" panel during the FX Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Sarah Paulson participates in the "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" panel during the FX Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Sarah Paulson, left, and Kathy Bates participate in the "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" panel during the FX Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, ... (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Sarah Paulson, left, and Kathy Bates participate in the "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" panel during the FX Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, ...

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Jessica Lange will return to "American Horror Story" in an episode directed by star Sarah Paulson during the show's upcoming season.

Paulson revealed the news at a TV critics meeting on Friday, saying Lange will reprise her role as Constance Langdon.

Lange was a four-time Emmy nominee for her work in the FX anthology series' first four seasons. She won Emmys in 2012 and 2014.

The network announced that "American Horror Story" has been renewed for a 10th season. The series had already been renewed for seasons eight and nine.

Season eight, titled "Apocalypse," will be a crossover between the series' first and third seasons. It debuts on Sept. 12 and includes Paulson, Evan Peters and Kathy Bates.

The series has earned 16 Emmys.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    •   
