Federal judge says DACA must be fully restored - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Federal judge says DACA must be fully restored

A federal judge is giving the Trump administration 20 days to appeal the ruling to restore DACA. (Source: CNN) A federal judge is giving the Trump administration 20 days to appeal the ruling to restore DACA. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – A federal judge said the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program should be fully restored.

That’s the ruling Friday from District Judge John Bates in Washington, D.C.

Bates said the Trump administration has yet to justify its proposal to end DACA.

The judge agreed to delay his ruling for 20 days to give the White House time to respond and appeal, if it chooses.

The decision comes as a related case unfolds in Texas, which sets up the possibility of conflicting rulings.

In that case, Texas and other states are suing to end DACA entirely; the judge is expected to side with the states based on his previous rulings.

DACA is an Obama-era program which protects about 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • National politicsPoliticsMore>>

  • Report: Trump commission did not find widespread voter fraud

    Report: Trump commission did not find widespread voter fraud

    Friday, August 3 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-08-03 21:02:37 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 1:28 AM EDT2018-08-04 05:28:45 GMT
    President Trump's voting commission had no evidence of widespread voter fraud, Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said. (Source: CNN)President Trump's voting commission had no evidence of widespread voter fraud, Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said. (Source: CNN)

    Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.

    More >>

    Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.

    More >>

  • Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris cheered at liberal gathering

    Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris cheered at liberal gathering

    Friday, August 3 2018 6:02 PM EDT2018-08-03 22:02:53 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 1:28 AM EDT2018-08-04 05:28:24 GMT
    Two possible contenders for the 2020 Democratic nomination drew enthusiastic cheers from a New Orleans gathering of liberal activists, both accusing President Donald Trump of fostering racism.More >>
    Two possible contenders for the 2020 Democratic nomination drew enthusiastic cheers from a New Orleans gathering of liberal activists, both accusing President Donald Trump of fostering racism.More >>

  • Judge says reuniting families is government's sole burden

    Judge says reuniting families is government's sole burden

    Friday, August 3 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-08-03 21:37:10 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-08-04 05:26:11 GMT
    A federal judge says the Trump administration is solely responsible for reuniting hundreds of children who remain separated from their parents after being split at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
    A federal judge says the Trump administration is solely responsible for reuniting hundreds of children who remain separated from their parents after being split at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly