Auburn opens fall camp

College football returned Friday as fall camp began at several schools around the SEC, including Auburn.

They took the field for their first practice open to the media on the Plains Friday afternoon.

Jarrett Stidham was back to throwing. He participated in 7-on-7 drills in the spring, but he appears to be ready to go after offseason shoulder surgery.

Receivers Eli Stove and Will Hastings both practiced in non-contact jerseys, still recovering from injuries. Head coach Gus Malzahn gave no timetable for their return.

Not too much action today as the players just went in shirts and shorts. First padded practice comes next Tuesday.

Malzahn said they're focused on the little things the first few days of camp before going full pads.

"It's not so much about the plays these first two practices, it's more about the approach," Malzahn said. "Then once we get in pads day three, then you start kind of getting into the good stuff and the plays and evaluation mode in pads obviously is completely different from the first few days."

Auburn has eight more practices between now and August 20th. It's all leading up to that September 1st kickoff with Washington at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.