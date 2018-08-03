Fire burns vacant restaurant in Trussville

Former Lone Star Steakhouse in Trussville. (Source: WBRC video)

Firefighters responded to a blaze at a vacant restaurant near Interstate 59 in Trussville late Friday night.

The former Lone Star Steakhouse located at 4720 Norrel Drive caught fire sometime Friday evening.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

We'll update this story as more information is available.

