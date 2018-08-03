J-P: Few scattered storms for weekend

The rain coverage this weekend is going to be fairly limited with only a few scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. Expect the best rain chances after 2 p.m. Saturday. While no severe weather is expected, a few storms could produce some brief heavy downpours. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will reach near 90 during the afternoon with places west of I-65 seeing temperatures in the lower 90s.

We will see a partly cloudy sky on Saturday night with overnight lows in the mid-70s. Rain and thunderstorm chances will decrease on Sunday with the return of some sunshine. Expect highs to reach the lower 90s.

Monday should be mainly dry with only a few spotty showers in the afternoon. The heat index will reach close to 100 Monday and Tuesday. Rain and thunderstorms will develop and become more widespread Wednesday through Thursday. For those heading back to school, expect some hot afternoon with spotty afternoon showers and storms.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.