Johnny Manziel throws 4 interceptions in CFL debut

MONTREAL (AP) - Johnny Manziel threw an interception - and made a tackle - on his second play in the Canadian Football League. It didn't get much better after that, with four of his six first-half series ending in interceptions.

Seeing regular-season action for first time since December 2015 with the NFL's Cleveland Browns, Manziel fizzled in a hurry in the Montreal Alouettes' 50-11 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night.

After completing a pass for a 5-yard loss on his first play, Manziel threw an interception on the second - with the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner bringing down linebacker Larry Dean.

On Manziel's second series, with Montreal down 14-0 to his former Hamilton teammates, he handed off twice before the Tiger-Cats blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown.

The former Texas A&M star had another pass intercepted on his third series, with the blame going to running back Tyrell Sutton for mishandling and deflecting the ball to defender Jumal Rolle.

Manziel led Montreal to a field goal on his fourth drive, then threw his third interception early in the second quarter - Rolle's second of the night.

The fourth interception came with 2:22 left in the half at end with the Tiger-Cats up 38-3.

Manziel played three series in the third quarter - all ending in punts - before giving way to back up Vernon Adams in the fourth.

Manziel began the season with Hamilton, but couldn't get on the field behind starter Jeremiah Masoli and was traded to Montreal two ago weeks ago

The Alouettes are 1-6 and have won just once in 18 games going back a year.

Masoli was 17 of 26 for 300 yards and two touchdowns and a scoring run for the Tiger-Cats (3-4).

