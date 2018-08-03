Johnny Football? Manziel off-target in CFL debut

(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP). Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive end Justin Capicciotti (94) and linebacker Simoni Lawrence (21) celebrate a pass interception as Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) kneels during the first half of ...

MONTREAL (AP) - Jonny Manziel threw four interceptions in the first half of his Canadian Football League debut Friday night, with his Montreal Alouettes trailing the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 38-3 at the break.

After completing a pass for a 5-yard loss on his first play, Manziel threw an interception on the second attempt - and made a tackle.

On his second series, with Montreal down 14-0 to his former Hamilton teammates, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner handed off twice before the Tiger-Cats blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown.

Manziel had another pass intercepted on his third series, with the blame going to running back Tyrell Sutton for mishandling and deflecting the ball to defender Jumal Rolle.

Manziel led Montreal to a field goal on his fourth drive, then threw his third interception early in the second quarter - Rolle's second of the night. The fourth interception came with 2:22 left in the half.

Manziel finished the half 9 of 16 for 90 yards in his first regular-season action with the NFL's Cleveland Browns in a 17-13 loss to Kansas City on Dec. 27, 2015. He began the season with Hamilton, but couldn't get on the field behind starter Jeremiah Masoli, and was traded to Montreal two ago weeks ago

The Alouettes are 1-5 and have won just once in 17 games going back a year.

