Former ASU basketball player named Auburn senior associate AD

The Auburn Tigers made a big announcement Friday with regards to its athletics department. Director of Athletics Allen Greene announced Monique Holland as the new Senior Associate Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Experience.

Holland spent the previous nine years as Executive Senior Associate AD for Administration and the Senior Woman Administrator at Southern Methodist University.

That's not all. Holland brings over 20 years of experience in intercollegiate athletics as a coach and athletic administrator at several universities.

Holland was also the Division I Athletics Director at Alabama State University, where she also played her college basketball. Holland has also spent time at Georgia State, Clayton University, and Georgia Tech.

"I’m extremely humbled by the opportunity to support the student-athletes in being successful in all facets of their lives and adding value to the amazing team of administrators at Auburn University,” said Holland. “Allen and my values align and I appreciate most that he has proven to be a student-athlete centered leader in each of his previous roles. I would like to thank Allen, President Leath and the Auburn administration for allowing me to join them in making a difference in the lives of our student-athletes, coaches and the Auburn Family. I would also like to express my sincerest gratitude to Rick Hart for his leadership during my time at SMU.”

The university said Holland's role will include oversight of sports administration, Auburn's careen network and life skills programs AuburnYOU, sports performance, and academics.

“Monique is a highly accomplished and respected administrator who will bring immediate value to Auburn Athletics,” said Greene. “Her unique combination as a former student-athlete and her professional experience make Monique a perfect fit to handle this broad role. She understands the needs of our student-athletes on a personal level and also has experience supporting coaches and staff across the entire spectrum of the academic and athletics operation. A professional with Monique’s background is hard to find and we are fortunate that she’s joining the Auburn Family.”

In addition to her new role at Auburn, Holland will also be Auburn's Deputy Title IX coordinator and Senior Woman Administrator.

