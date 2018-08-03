Former ASU basketball player named Auburn senior associate AD

She beat Pepperdine's Ashley Lahey 6-4, 6-2 Monday in North Carolina. Hartono is the first player in Rebel women's tennis history to win the NCAA Championship.More >>
Stadium cup sodas, which were previously in the $5-7 range, will now cost $3 for a 22-ounce and $4 for a 44-ounce. Bottled water in the 20-ounce size has been slashed in half from $4 to $2. Hot dogs, nacho trays and soft pretzels have been reduced by $3, going from $5 to $2.More >>
Mississippi State beat Ole Miss 7-5 Sunday afternoon to win their weekend series two game to one. The Bulldogs are now 17-16 for the season while the Rebels are 27-6.More >>
More than a few Bulldog fans were on campus Monday afternoon to see their maroon and white heroes. MSU suffered a heartbreaking loss Sunday night in the national championship game.More >>
Mississippi State officially announced the resignation of Andy Cannizaro as the Bulldog's head baseball coach Tuesday morning.More >>
The Auburn Tigers made a big announcement Friday with regards to its athletics department.More >>
Auburn football began fall practice Friday afternoon. The defending SEC West champions practiced in shells for about two hours.More >>
By The Associated PressMore >>
A strong point of Auburn's football team last season was the defense so why do people still think they're underrared?More >>
All week teams from the SEC traveled to Atlanta for the annual Media Days.More >>
The Auburn Tigers are no stranger to opening their season with a big name opponent as of late.More >>
Wednesday, Nick Saban and Gus Malzahn were named to the preseason watch list for the 2018 Dodd Trophy.More >>
The Southeastern Conference Media Days are less than a week away and on Wednesday, a full list of players representing their schools was released.More >>
Bruce Pearl has added another assistant to his coaching staff at Auburn. Friday the university announced the addition of Ira Bowman.More >>
There’s also a 16,000 square-foot locker room renovation project in the works. Officials say that all construction should be completed by the first home game.More >>
