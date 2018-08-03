Gun expert calls 'ghost guns' a troubling trend

The 3-D gun debate is heating up around the country. Earlier this week, a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order blocking blueprints of the plastic guns from being published online.

David McCullough, a local firearms dealer and trainer, believes a 3-D plastic gun may prove to be more dangerous to the person holding it than someone in the line of fire.

"My concern is the individuals manufacturing it, such as a teenager or someone who has one of these printers and he manufactures one and he goes out and tries it, is something happens to him because the thing can actually blow up. If the barrel blows up, then so does the person's hand,” McCullough said.

That's because some of the 3-D guns can't withstand the pressure of a shot. McCullough feels other types of untraceable “ghost guns" pose more of a safety risk.

We found plenty of ghost gun building videos on YouTube and numerous sellers on Google. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) tells us ghost guns are being found at various crime scenes around the country, especially on the West Coast.

McCullough calls ghost guns a troubling trend for law enforcement.

"If someone is going to manufacture a firearm for their own use and so on that's one thing, but if they are going to use it as a commercial basis to sell to other individuals then yes it needs to be addressed and the ATF will need to get involved and stop that,” McCullough said.

