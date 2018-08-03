'Ghost guns' continue causing headaches for law enforcement

3-D-printed guns are showing up more around the country.

Earlier this week, a federal judge gr anted a temporary restraining order blocking blueprints from being published online. Law enforcement says these types of “ghost guns” pose a safety risk because they are untraceable.

We’re talking with a local firearms dealer who calls ghost guns a troubling trend. We’ll have more on these guns and why they are causing headaches for law enforcement tonight at 10.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All Rights Reserved.