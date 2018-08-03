$4 million sidewalk project starting soon on one Center Point road

Folks in Center Point are about to see some major work start to make one thoroughfare safer for foot traffic.

Anthony Bass often walks Polly Reed Road. "Every morning when I come to the store and get me a cup of coffee," says Bass. "I've feared for my life a couple times when I see them about to hit you and then they blow a horn and then they get up on you."

"There are no sidewalks down there for the kids to walk on even when they're waiting on the school bus. It's not a safe situation," says Center Point City Council President Roger Barlow.

People walk through to get to this strip shopping center on one end or this playground at the other. But it's not just pedestrians who have trouble with this road.

"We've actually had cars that have gone in that ditch during a rainstorm," says Barlow.

Which can cause major damage to a car and even kill someone. These ditches can be seven or eight feet deep and some are lined with concrete.

But good news—the city is about to fix all that.

"So we've been working on this project for about eight years and we're finally able to get funding for 80% of it through the MPO—Regional Planning Commission," says Barlow.

The project is estimated at $4 million to put down sidewalks and fill the ditches replacing them with culverts to make them safer.

"Yeah I think it's a good idea to make sidewalks for the children, you know everybody be straight, don't need to worry about walking in the road, and they do be flying up and down the road," says Bass.

