Police investigating robbery in Brookwood Village parking deck

CrimeStoppers and the Mountain Brook Police Department are seeking help to identity a man and woman wanted in connection with a robbery and assault at Brookwood Village parking deck.

The incident happened July 1 between 5-6 p.m. Police say a woman who had been shopping returns to her car. A man jumped into the car while she was distracted texting and threatened her with a knife.

“During that process he indicted he had knife. She never actually saw a knife, but he told her he would harm her with it,” Sgt. John Pennington said.

Sgt. Pennington said surveillance video showed the man was followed by a woman. Investigators don’t know if the woman is an accomplice or a victim. There is concern about the robbery. The man used unnecessary violence slamming the victim’s head into the door jam.

The pair left with the woman’s purse and vehicle, which was later recovered.

Anyone who has information about the two should contact the Mountain Brook PD at 205-802-2414 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.