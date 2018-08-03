Defending national champion Alabama begins fall practice

Alabama began fall practice Friday afternoon at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields. The defending national champs practiced for about two hours in shells.

The big question for the Crimson Tide heading into the season is who will start at quarterback between junior Jalen Hurts and sophomore Tua Tagovailoa.

Alabama will hold Fan Day this Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It is free to the public.

